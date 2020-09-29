Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $179,668.76 and approximately $109.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00260584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.01601115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00181563 BTC.

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

