Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $163.07 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $163.07 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, FCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.01577330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182860 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,759,701,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,468,234,597 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, WazirX, OTCBTC, UEX, HitBTC, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Kucoin, GOPAX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, BitForex, Radar Relay, DEx.top, DDEX, Bitbns, BiteBTC, FCoin, Zebpay, AirSwap, Upbit, Coinone, OKEx, Tokenomy, BitMart, Korbit, Coinhub, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.