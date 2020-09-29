ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. ZOZO has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $59.70.
About ZOZO
