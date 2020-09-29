ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. ZOZO has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $59.70.

About ZOZO

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

