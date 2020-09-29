ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 228,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,548. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
Featured Article: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.