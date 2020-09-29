ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 228,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,548. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

