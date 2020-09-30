$0.23 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Rollins reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 8,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,049. Rollins has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rollins by 130.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 144.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Rollins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

