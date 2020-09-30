$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

