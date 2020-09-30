$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.