$0.43 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 439.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 234,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 396.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 334,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

CPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,992. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

