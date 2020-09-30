$0.57 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.67. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 293,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $2,148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

