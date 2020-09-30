$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,055. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 130.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 697,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

