$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 million. Myomo reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 million to $5.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ:MYO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.