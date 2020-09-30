-$1.32 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($1.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 364%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 870,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 143,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,920. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

