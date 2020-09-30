$1.65 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.75. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $85,906,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

