10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.22

Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 4975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $3,352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,932 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $834,562,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the period. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,074,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

