$123.75 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $123.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.64 million and the lowest is $87.47 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $374.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $603.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.31 million to $680.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $989.46 million, with estimates ranging from $905.93 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

AHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,230. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

