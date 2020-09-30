$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to post $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the lowest is $14.68 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:BLI traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,184. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94.

