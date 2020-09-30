19,000 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.13. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

