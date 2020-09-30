$197.55 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $197.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $193.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $842.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $842.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.51 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 197,933 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.