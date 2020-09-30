$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.01 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,323,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

