$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.12 million. American Software reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $112.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,937. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 186,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

