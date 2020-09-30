$361.51 Million in Sales Expected for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to report sales of $361.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.90 million and the highest is $443.74 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 517.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 257,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

