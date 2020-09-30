$38.75 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $38.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $32.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $144.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $144.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.20 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $159.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Camtek by 41.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,781. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

