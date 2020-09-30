$401.60 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $401.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $403.20 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $421.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 318,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

