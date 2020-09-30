$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $6.01 billion. Southern reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.95. 44,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,827. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.