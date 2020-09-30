$73.35 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $73.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $74.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $281.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $283.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.94 million, with estimates ranging from $300.98 million to $306.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $433,205.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.