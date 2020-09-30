$921.40 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $921.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,886,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,604. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.