AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.10

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 3794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

