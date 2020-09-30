AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $21.83.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.