AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.