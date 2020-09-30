Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 9,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,245. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

