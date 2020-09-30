Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.32. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 137,106 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

