AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 53.4% in September

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of -0.03. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

