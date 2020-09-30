Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.73. Adecoagro shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 162,507 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 9,699,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

