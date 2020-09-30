Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2,108.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,791,993 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

