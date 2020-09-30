Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYYF traded up $37.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,902.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,694.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,340.49. Adyen has a 1 year low of $620.00 and a 1 year high of $1,911.81.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.