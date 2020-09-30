AEN Smart Token (AENS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. AEN Smart Token has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $120.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AEN Smart Token has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. One AEN Smart Token token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

AEN Smart Token Token Profile

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,019,436 tokens. The official website for AEN Smart Token is www.aencoin.com

Buying and Selling AEN Smart Token

