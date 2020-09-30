Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Update

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AFFY stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Affymax has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

