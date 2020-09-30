AIDUS TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $30,925.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.04955846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033660 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

