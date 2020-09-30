Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $381.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $382.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $366.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $939,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

