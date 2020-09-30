AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.22. 120,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

