Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $11.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.14 and the highest is $14.67. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $10.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $44.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.81 to $50.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $58.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.16 to $75.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,465.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,536.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,402.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

