Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMAR stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Amarillo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Amarillo Biosciences
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.