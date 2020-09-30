Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMAR stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Amarillo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

