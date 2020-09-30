Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Raised to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.