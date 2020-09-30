Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $894,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 11.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

