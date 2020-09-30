American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives $272.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,086. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.61. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

