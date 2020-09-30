American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.47

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.47 and traded as high as $146.06. American Water Works shares last traded at $144.55, with a volume of 595,348 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,868,000 after acquiring an additional 132,244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.