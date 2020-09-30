Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $194.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CSFB from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of AMP opened at $150.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

