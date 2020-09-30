Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,376. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.