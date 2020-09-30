Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $126.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.45 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $80.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $414.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.82 million to $421.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $672.59 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $680.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 12,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,031. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

