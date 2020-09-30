Analysts Offer Predictions for IBEX Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IBEX in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of IBEX opened at $14.45 on Monday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.49.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

