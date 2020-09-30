Analysts Set Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Target Price at $336.47

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.83 and a 200 day moving average of $263.61. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

